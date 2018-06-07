SOCIETY

New Jersey State Trooper stops retired officer who delivered him

Trooper stops officer who delivered him. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
In a truly remarkable reunion, a New Jersey State Trooper stopped a retired police officer who had delivered him 27 years ago.

It happened June 1 in Kingwood Township, when Trooper Michael Patterson stopped Matthew Bailly after a minor motor vehicle collision.

After learning Bailly was a retired Piscataway police officer, Patterson told him he was also from Piscataway.

State police say that when Patterson named the block he grew up on, Bailly said he remembered the street, because he helped deliver a baby there 27 years ago when he was a rookie cop.

He went on to describe the color and style of house, as well as the baby's name: Michael.

Trooper Patterson extended his hand and replied, "My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me."

Police say Patterson's mother had been out shopping on October 5, 1991, when she went into labor. She barely made it home, and her husband called the doctor who then talked Officer Bailly through the birth.

After they crossed paths once again, Patterson and his mother visited Bailly and his wife at their home.

The State Police related the story on their Facebook page:


-----
