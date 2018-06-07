TRAFFIC

Tractor trailer removed after blocking Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Co.

Tractor trailer stopped across Black Horse Pike. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A tractor trailer stopped across several lanes of the Black Horse Pike created traffic issues in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Route 42 near the Atlantic City Expressway.

All northbound lanes were closed in the area and southbound traffic was only getting by in the right lane.

The tractor trailer was removed by 6:20 a.m. and traffic was moving once again.

There is no word on the how the tractor trailer ended up in that spot.

No injuries have been reported.

Earlier in the morning, a crash involving a police vehicle caused delays in Washington Township.

