Driver sentenced in deadly I-95 crash

Driver sentenced in deadly crash: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 8, 2018.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey man will serve up to 20 years in prison for a crash that killed his 22-year-old friend.

24-year-old Arthur Lewis of Trenton pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Bucks County on Thursday.

Lewis was fleeing from state police on I-95 in April 2017, when he hit a concrete barrier and flipped over near the Bristol Township exit.

Javairia Mahmood, who was wearing a seat belt in the front passenger seat, was killed.

Two other passengers in the car were hurt in the crash.

Lewis was sentenced to six and one-half to 20 years in prison.

