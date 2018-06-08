Driver sentenced in deadly I-95 crash

A New Jersey man will serve up to 20 years in prison for a crash that killed his 22-year-old friend.24-year-old Arthur Lewis of Trenton pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Bucks County on Thursday.Lewis was fleeing from state police on I-95 in April 2017, when he hit a concrete barrier and flipped over near the Bristol Township exit.Javairia Mahmood, who was wearing a seat belt in the front passenger seat, was killed.Two other passengers in the car were hurt in the crash.Lewis was sentenced to six and one-half to 20 years in prison.-----