A suspect is in custody after a shootout with police officers in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia.The incident began just before 8 a.m. Friday in back of a home at the corner of Lardner and Large streets.Police say a 47-year-old man was throwing rocks and smashing windows at the home.His target, they say, was a woman he knew inside."He then discharged a firearm in the direction of the property as well, we believe striking some glass," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew."You just heard all these gunshots, it had to be at least six or seven," said neighbor Jessica Healy.The gunfire caught the attention of a sergeant and detective with the Major Crimes Unit who happened to be nearby. They responded immediately."They approach the location and encounter the male," said Kinebrew. "The male fires at least one shot at the sergeant and the detective. Both the sergeant and detective discharge their service weapons multiple times.""They were coming from every direction," said Healy, gesturing. "They were coming from the top, up here, down there, the driveways.... It was just a swarm of police, US Marshals...."But the armed suspect was able to get away."I just heard a bunch of shots," Healy continued. "And I looked out my window, and I saw a black SUV going that way."Police caught up with the suspect at his home on Woolston Avenue, "where he surrenders without incident," said Kinebrew. "So he's been placed into custody. So far, it does not appear that he was shot or injured in any way."Investigators are now searching for the gun used recklessly to fire at innocent people.Action News is told the responding officers both have been with the Philadelphia Police Department for 28 years.Everyone involved in Friday's incident made it out without any injuries.The woman who lives inside the corner house targeted by the suspect is being interviewed by police.------