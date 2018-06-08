Freebie Friday: Tacos, pizza, PIFA Street Fair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE TACOS
When the Golden State Warriors won game 3 of the NBA finals on the road against the home team Cleveland Cavaliers - we all won. As part of their annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos to all customers on Wednesday, June 13th from 2pm-6pm.
FREE SLICE OF PIZZA
You can get a free slice of neopolitan pizza at Villa Italian Kitchen locations from now through June 15th! All you need to do is enter their contest to win the world's first pizza bouquet and boutonniere and collect your free slice!
FREE BOOK READING
On Saturday, June 9th, Rittenhouse Square Park is hosting a free book reading event for kids at 11am. As a treat, parents get free cookies and coffee from High Street Bakery and Rival Brothers.
FREE BABY BARRE CLASS
Also on Saturday, June 9th, it's a BYO-Baby Barre Class at Y2B Fit Yoga and Barre Studio in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Bring your baby with you! Class starts at 10:30am. It's free the second Saturday of every month.
FREE FESTIVAL
On Sunday, June 10th, the Odunde festival is back in Gray's Ferry with free music and dance, arts and craft and food vendors. It runs from 10am through 8pm and starts at 23rd and Lombard Streets.
FREE PIFA STREET FAIR
Saturday, June 9th from from 11am - 7pm is the Kimmel Center's finale for the PIFA Street Fair and Broad Street will be transformed into the ultimate FREE block party! Everything from rides to slides to performances - there's even a ferris wheel! Tons of fun for the whole family.
