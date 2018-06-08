Top cop takes his final ride as Conshohocken's police chief

After 30 years of protecting and serving residents of Conshohocken, one of the Boroughs bravest retired his badge today.The Action Cam was there as a cadre of police cruisers and motorcycles guided Chief Michael Orler on his final ride.The Chief has been with the Conshohocken Police Department since 1988, serving as its top cop since 2009.He was clearly moved as he reflected on riding down city streets one final time in uniform."It was emotional, obviously. Unforgettable, it will be. Had my family with me, my mother, my wife, my kids, so it was awesome," said Chief Orler.He says his family has been based in Conshohocken since the 1860's, and though he's retiring he says he'll always be a part of the community.------