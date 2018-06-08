SOCIETY

Top cop takes his final ride as Conshohocken's police chief

EMBED </>More Videos

Top cop takes his final ride as Conshohocken's police chief. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
After 30 years of protecting and serving residents of Conshohocken, one of the Boroughs bravest retired his badge today.

The Action Cam was there as a cadre of police cruisers and motorcycles guided Chief Michael Orler on his final ride.

The Chief has been with the Conshohocken Police Department since 1988, serving as its top cop since 2009.

He was clearly moved as he reflected on riding down city streets one final time in uniform.

"It was emotional, obviously. Unforgettable, it will be. Had my family with me, my mother, my wife, my kids, so it was awesome," said Chief Orler.

He says his family has been based in Conshohocken since the 1860's, and though he's retiring he says he'll always be a part of the community.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newspolice chiefretirementConshohocken Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News