Philadelphia police are questioning a person of interest in connection with an early morning shooting in the Brewerytown section of the city.The shooting happened near 24th and Clifford streets around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.Police say a man was shot six times at an after-hours club.Medics rushed the victim to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition.Meantime, the gunman barricaded himself inside a nearby building.A SWAT unit arrived on the scene.Action News was there as the heavily armed officers entered the building just before 6 a.m., but they found no one.Three people were taken in for questioning after the incident.On Saturday afternoon, Action News was told a person of interest was being questioned in connection with the case.