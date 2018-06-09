Emergency crews in Camden rescued a man after he fell onto some train tracks and was burned.Firefighters and medics were called to the Camden City Hall PATCO stop at 11:30 p.m. Friday.They say a man slipped off the platform and fell onto the energized third rail.Maintenance crews shut down power as first responders removed the man from the tracks.He was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.There was no immediate word on his condition.------