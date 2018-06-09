Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people early Saturday morning in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.A 39-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Penn Street and Belfield Avenue at 5:30 a.m.He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.Action News has learned a second victim showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center sometime after the shooting.There was no immediate word on that victim's condition, or what led to the shootings.------