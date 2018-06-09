2 shot and wounded in Germantown section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

2 shot and wounded in Germantown. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people early Saturday morning in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

A 39-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Penn Street and Belfield Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Action News has learned a second victim showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center sometime after the shooting.

There was no immediate word on that victim's condition, or what led to the shootings.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News