PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Philly word artist creates Citizens Bank Park with Phillies all-time roster

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Phillies are celebrating their 1993 National League Championship team this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

John Kruk, Mickey Morandini, and Dave Hollins will be some of the names on hand as fans salute the 25th anniversary of that unforgettable season.


But that's not the only place those names have popped up this weekend.

Those three names are among the 2,044 that make up the latest print by Philly Word Artist Dan Duffy.

Duffy drew Citizens Bank Park out of the names of every single Phillies player ever. They are written in chronological order from their first year on the roster, starting with Art Benedict.



It took Duffy 150 hours to finish the project.

But this is not the first time Duffy has completed such a daunting task. Last summer, he created the Philadelphia Eagles logo out of 1,739 players' names. And just a few months ago, he commemorated the Super Bowl Parade with a picture of the Ben Franklin Parkway using the score of every Eagles game since the team's beginning.

'Citizens Bank Park - Phillies All Time Roster' print is available at https://phillywordart.com.

