U.S. & WORLD

Video shows woman driving with children in pet carriers

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows child coming out of dog kennel. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 11, 2018. (WPVI)

A woman is facing two counts of child endangerment after driving children around in pet carriers.

Video captured the incident on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police stepped in after someone made the recording of the woman letting the children out of two kennels in the back of her SUV in 95 degree weather.

Police later detained her a few blocks from where the video was taken.

The woman told police she put the 7 and 8-year-olds in the kennels because there was no room inside her car.

This happened just feet away from the gates of Graceland.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchildrenpetsparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News