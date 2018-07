Adam Joseph's home hit by flash flooding

FLASH FLOOD HITS HOME...



After working, predicting, and talking about the floods on the air for 9 hours, I came home to quite a mess. Never has this happened on our property before. Full video and story on my Facebook page: https://t.co/SAM2XRmsBx pic.twitter.com/QTeAwWHZcv — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) June 11, 2018

Action News meteorologist Adam Joseph is sharing his experience with flash flooding as an example of how powerful water can be.He documented the damage through a Facebook video and Twitter photos , saying, "...never would I think it'd actually happen."The good news is Adam's family is healthy and safe.------