South Jersey cleaning up flooded roads, homes

Dan Stevens of Mount Holly, New Jersey was woken up by his wife scream. He quickly learned a sink hole opened in his driveway.The back wheels of his brand new pick-up truck were dangling over it."She said, 'Your truck is sinking!'" Stevens said.His friend came and helped him pull the truck out; luckily, there is no damage.Across Cherry Street, tenant Thomas Harper was contending with the flooded basement."I had nothing in the basement that was really important. Most everything was upstairs. Just a lot of boxes. Washer and dryer are probably done with now," Harper said.In Cherry Hill, there was more flooding.A car was stuck in the floodwaters on Route 38 near Kenilworth. The driver says visibility was so poor, he didn't see the street flooding until too late.In Willingboro, vehicles were stuck on Van Sciver Parkway. Levitt Parkway was shut down in multiple locations.Main roads and smaller streets alike saw flooding and stranded cars. Some attempted to navigate the water. Others had parked in unlucky spots. Tow truck operators kept busy."The water was all the way up to the doors, the windows. This poor guy had his car in the driveway and the water went all the way up to his window," Jan Stone of Stone and Son Towing said.A staging area and shelter opened at the Kennedy Center. Several families showed up who couldn't make it home due to closures or were flooded themselves.At Evergreen and Executive, floodwaters filled the neighborhood streets, creeping toward homes. On Echo Lane by Eastbrook, the water line was visible on the Samuels' family home even after waters receded."Mere minutes, the house was flooded at least six to ten inches of water," Tom Samuel said.Draining the water is just the beginning; there's still plenty of cleanup left to do in South Jersey.------