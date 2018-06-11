Honey can reduce button battery injuries, researchers say

A simple kitchen staple could reduce serious injuries in children who've swallowed button batteries.Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia found that honey given several times before a child reaches the hospital reduces the damage caused when saliva reacts with the batteries.Button batteries can burn the throat, vocal cords, or esophagus.Every year, more than 2,500 kids ingest the tiny batteries, which are in remote controls, electronic games, toys, musical greeting cards, and more.Of course, honey should not be given to children under 1, because of potential botulism bacteria.------