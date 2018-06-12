AMAZON

Amazon Prime expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Philly

Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery service to Philly. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amazon has expanded its Whole Foods grocery delivery service for Prime members to Philadelphia.

Amazon and Whole Foods made the announcement Tuesday morning

Prime members can receive two-hour delivery for free for orders of $35 or more. And for 'ultrafast' delivery within one hour, customers can pay $7.99.

The service launched earlier this year with plans for expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.

Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers can visit www.primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to see if you are in the delivery area.

