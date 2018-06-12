Police say the suspects who removed surveillance cameras from homes in West Philadelphia may be the ones responsible for an arson weeks later.In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 19, police say several video surveillance cameras were stolen from homes in the area of 4700 block of Osage Avenue. Still, the suspects were captured on camera.Around 1:25 a.m. on May 3, police say suspects vandalized the side of a vehicle and then lit it on fire on the 4100 block of Samson Street.Police say it appears the suspects in all of these instances may be the same.On Tuesday, they released surveillance video of both crimes.Anyone with information should contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.------