Driver rescued after car plunges into Upper Merion pond

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver was rescued after a car plunged into a pond in Montgomery County. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver was rescued after a car plunged into a pond in Montgomery County.

It happened at Martin's Dam along Croton Road near South Warner Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a driver lost control and ended up in the water.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the submerged vehicle with just the top of the roof visible.

The driver who was rescued was not hurt.

There was no word on if the driver will face any charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar accidentwater rescueUpper Merion Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News