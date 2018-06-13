TRAFFIC

3 hurt when tractor-trailer carrying garbage overturns on New Jersey Turnpike

Crash on NJ Turnpike: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (WPVI) --
At least three people were injured when a tractor-trailer carrying garbage overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported in Woodbridge about a mile north of Interchange 10 around 6 a.m. and left a mess on the highway for commuters.

The tractor-trailer collided with a car which caused the truck to overturn and land facing the wrong direction on its side, spilling garbage all over the road.

Two people in the car were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center. Their condition was not yet known.
The driver of the truck was treated at the scene.

