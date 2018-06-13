CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Decoding food labels

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Pay attention to your food labels - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Consumer Reports says what you see on many food labels is not always what you get.

So how do you decode it all?

"Certainly some of these claims are put on the labels to get consumers to buy that product," said Charlotte Vallaeys, Senior Policy Analyst at Consumer Reports.

Starting with a big one - "natural." Consumer Reports says that's at the top of the list of misleading labels.

"And that's because for most foods there's actually no common standard that a food manufacturer has to meet to label their food's natural," said Charlotte.

She says that natural claim gets tossed around frequently with fruit-based products

"A consumer might think that because it's labeled natural the fruit was grown on farms that didn't use toxic pesticides or that in the final product, no artificial preservatives were added," said Charlotte.

But shopper beware, that's not necessarily the case. Check those labels closely.

Another example? Cage-free.

"So cage-free on a carton of eggs has meaning because most chickens that are raised for lying eggs are housed in cages but then you will also see that claim on package of chicken," said Charlotte.

But those chickens aren't even raised in cages, so Consumer Reports calls that a sort of meaningless marketing.

If you're avoiding gluten the labels can be helpful, but many companies are now using that gluten-free claim on items that don't even naturally contain gluten.

"Like rice and oats and they even allow it on, say, a bottle of water - that can be labeled as gluten-free," warns Charlotte..

How about those farm fresh products?

"Fresh in terms of a labeling claim means it hasn't been frozen. Now freezing an egg would destroy its quality,so all the eggs that are in the supermarket, they are all fresh and farm fresh," said Charlotte.

And if you're looking for certified organic, Consumer Reports says that if it has the USDA seal, you can trust it

"There's actually a federal law and federal regulations that set the rules for what can be called labeled organic, they're very comprehensive and strict rules going all the way back to the farm," said Charlotte.

That rule also applies for any products that claim to be antibiotic-free and humane to animals. If it's labeled healthy, don't use that as as shortcut. Always check the ingredient list and the nutritional facts and always look for the word whole - as in grains and wheats.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumersaving with 6abcshoppingfoodconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News