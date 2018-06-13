HEALTH & FITNESS

Tips to protect yourself from tick bites

Tips to avoid tick bites this summer - Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Everyone's outdoors more these days and in this area, that means the risk of tick bites soars.

Tick-related illnesses like Lyme disease are up, so it's important to know what to do if you encounter one.

First, remove the tick right away, but steer clear of the old folk remedies.

"Don't burn the ticks off, don't bury them under fingernail polish, and don't squeeze them. Try to take tweezers and get close to the skin as you can, so you get close to where the little snout is and you remove them," said Dr. Alan Taege from the Cleveland Clinic.

Once the tick is off, dispose of it by putting it in alcohol or flushing it down the toilet.

Ticks normally need to be attached for a day or two before they cause illness.

If you catch a tick bite early, the CDC says a single dose of antibiotics can prevent Lyme disease.

