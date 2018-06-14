HEALTHCHECK

Being 'hangry' is a real thing, study says

Study: Being 'hangry' is real. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

It turns out being "hangry,' meaning so hungry you're angry, is a real thing.

According to a team from the University of North Carolina, an empty stomach can trigger an emotional response.

However, it doesn't just happen because of a drop in blood sugar.

Hunger causes the body to release the stress hormones and adrenaline.

The hungrier you are, the more hormones are released, causing stress which can lead to anger.

So maybe, keep a snack nearby.

