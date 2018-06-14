SOCIETY

Co-workers, strangers come together to raise money for man who bikes 2 hours to work

EMBED </>More Videos

Co-worker raises money to buy car for man who bikes two hours to work. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Whether it's rain, sleet or snow, Juan Estrada straps on his safety vest and heads to work.

"I wake up and thank God I get another day of work. That's why I work so hard," Estrada told our sister station KTRK.

The journey to get from his home to the Texas Roadhouse where he works as a busser and dishwasher isn't an easy one.

The two-hour route is a little rugged, and the Mongoose bike he rides doesn't have any brakes.

His co-worker, Bianca Ayala, first noticed something was up when she saw him come to work soaked.

"I was like 'Do you do construction work before work or something like that?' And he said 'No, I biked here,'" Ayala said.

From there, Ayala jumped into action to help her co-worker. She snapped a few photos of Estrada, posted on Twitter, and, over 179,000 retweets later, the donations started rolling in.


More than $10,000 was raised - which is enough to get him a reliable car and insurance.

"I am very blessed. I really am because without these people doing this for me, I wouldn't be able to get a vehicle," Estrada said.

Ayala is also surprised by the overflow of generosity. She only knew two of the donors; the rest were complete strangers.

"It got a lot more attention than I thought. A lot more," she said.

Estrada's bike-riding days will soon be over, but he plans to keep his work ethic and grateful spirit.

When asked what he'll do with his new ride, with a smile, he said, "Ride a little bit with air-conditioning on there and take my dog for a ride, too."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddonationstwitteru.s. & worldgood samaritan
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News