Police investigate shooting near Pizza Hut in Tacony section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects who shot and killed a man near a Pizza Hut in the Tacony section of the city.

The gunfire erupted shortly before noon Thursday in the area of Wells Street and Frankford Avenue.

Police roped off a large area with crime scene tape and focused on a minivan.

They say the 33-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the face. Medics rushed him to the hospital but he died from his injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.

If you witnessed this crime or know anything about it, you are asked to call police.

