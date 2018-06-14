Fire erupts at Burger King in Northeast Philadelphia

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Burger King in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at the restaurant in the 2500 block of Welsh Road.Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters poured water onto the building.There were no reports of any injuries.An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.------