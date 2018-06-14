COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds gather to protest immigration policy outside of Philly ICE office

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds gather to protest immigration policy: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., June 14, 2018 (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Hundreds gathered Thursday afternoon outside of the Philadelphia Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Center City Philadelphia to protest immigration policy.

The group 'Families Belong Together' organized the demonstration along the 100 block of 8th Street to condemn the White House's policy on separating families at the border.

According to its website, the group "opposes the cruel, inhumane and unjustified separation of children from their parents along the U.S. border with Mexico and at other ports of entry into the U.S."

Organizers said the protest isn't just about the policy, but about the conditions at the border and the irreversible trauma that has already been perpetrated on the children.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsprotestICEimmigrationimmigration reform
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News