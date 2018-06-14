As students get out of school for the summer, they might be headed straight to their video game console to play anything from Fortnight to Roblox.But there is a scam that is targeting your very young players and your pocketbook.10-year-old Scott Cronin has become somewhat of an expert at spotting these scams.After getting scammed himself when he was looking for someone new who would play the popular video game, Roblox, with him."I was scrolling through and one of them said free Robux," he said.Scott says after clicking on to get the offer, he was asked for an email and phone number. Then moments after he provided both, connected to his grandmother's account, a charge for $89.99 appeared on her Verizon Wireless bill."I was like no, I didn't buy anything," said Scott.And the code for free Robux turned out to be invalid."There's no question this is a scam," he said.Karen Stratton says Verizon took the charge off her bill and gave her some disturbing news."The gentleman at customer service said they got 6 calls today. He said he personally got 6 calls today," she said. "I want other people to know that unfortunately they're targeting 10 year olds. 8, 9, 10... even younger so that nobody else gets taken advantage of."To help, Scott showed Action News how to spot a scam.He says to look for an offer of something for nothing or an offer from a suspicious source.Scott says if you look at someone's profile, you can tell who's legit and who isn't."If they have no gamer points... it won't happen all the time but sometimes if they have no gamer points, they probably use that account to scam people," he said.If there is no activity feed, no posts and no games it's a safe bet that they don't play anything and they just use the account for scams.Most importantly..."If it's asking for your personal information, just X it out, don't do anything with it," he said.I couldn't have said it better myself.Roblox said, "Any offer to give free Robux is a scam. Never enter your password anywhere other than the Roblox login page. Never share your password or sensitive information with another user. Never click on suspicious offsite links."Roblox also issued the following statement:------