Drive-by shooting leaves 2 hospitalized in West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted Thursday night in the 3100 block of Front Street.

Police say at least eight shots were fired from two different weapons.

A 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Police later found the car involved a few blocks away, in the 3000 block of A Street.

There have been no arrests in the case.
