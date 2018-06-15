PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

VIDEO: Philadelphia Eagles show Super Bowl LII championship ring on Action News

The Philadelphia Eagles' Dave Spadaro stopped by during Action News Mornings on June 15, 2018 to give viewers a look at one of the team's Super Bowl LII championship rings. (WPVI)

The Philadelphia Eagles' Dave Spadaro stopped by during Action News Mornings on Friday to give viewers a look at one of the team's Super Bowl LII championship rings.

Action News anchors Tamala Edwards and Gray Hall and meteorologist David Murphy all got to try on the massive, jewel-encrusted ring!



According to the Eagles, "the ring is made of 10-karat white gold and features 219 diamonds and 17 genuine green sapphires with a total weight of 9.15 carats. The rare rough green sapphires were secured to match the official team color. The ring top features the Eagle head logo, set atop the Vince Lombardi Trophy and custom-cut, genuine green baguette sapphires surrounded by intricate, pavé-set diamonds. Fifty-two pavé-set diamonds are set within the Eagle head, signifying Super Bowl LII.

"The bottom portion of the base of the trophy features 13 pavé-set diamonds representing the 13 regular season victories that tied the franchise record. The top of the trophy is adorned with three diamonds, representing not only the number of times the Eagles were deemed underdogs, but also the number of post-season victories it took to be crowned World Champions. A large marquise-cut diamond is featured at the top of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to represent the first Super Bowl Championship in franchise history. To round out the ring top, the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS" adorn the top and bottom edges."

Eagles receive Super Bowl rings
The Philadelphia Eagles players and organization received their Super Bowl rings in South Philadelphia Thursday night and the hardware is laced in diamonds.

