ENTERTAINMENT

Alicia Vitarelli interviews the cast of 'Incredibles 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

Alicia Vitarelli interviews the cast of 'Incredibles 2' during Action News at noon on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
After almost 14 years, the Incredibles are back with a much-anticipated sequel.

We've been anxiously waiting to see what the Incredibles have been up to! All of the original stars are back on board for the sequel, from Craig T. Nelson to Holly Hunter and Samuel L Jackson.

This time around, there are two villains, but the problem is - supers are still banned from saving the day.

Action News reporter Alicia Vitarelli went to Hollywood to talk to the stars behind the voices. Watch her interviews in the player above.

"Incredibles 2" is produced by the Walt Disney Company, which is the parent company if 6abc.

EMBED More News Videos

'Incredibles 2' preview: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., June 14, 2018



------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentdisneypixarmovie
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Drake says Will Smith wins 'In My Feelings Challenge'
Clear bag policy in effect for Taylor Swift concert
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News