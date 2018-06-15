Alicia Vitarelli interviews the cast of 'Incredibles 2'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3603164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Incredibles 2' preview: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., June 14, 2018

After almost 14 years, the Incredibles are back with a much-anticipated sequel.We've been anxiously waiting to see what the Incredibles have been up to! All of the original stars are back on board for the sequel, from Craig T. Nelson to Holly Hunter and Samuel L Jackson.This time around, there are two villains, but the problem is - supers are still banned from saving the day.Action News reporter Alicia Vitarelli went to Hollywood to talk to the stars behind the voices. Watch her interviews in the player above.------