I-95 was completely shut down for about an hour on Friday afternoon in Bensalem, Pa.A broken wire caused a fire on a utility pole on Street Road, and crews were worried the wire would fall onto the highway below.At 1:30 p.m., police closed 95 in both directions from Woodhaven Road to the exit for Route 413.The problem was resolved and the road reopened at 2:30 p.m.------