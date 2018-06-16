Man, teen shot in Upper Darby, Pa.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --A man and a teenage boy are recovering from bullet wounds after a shooting in Upper Darby, Delaware County.
It happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday at the Good Luck take-out restaurant in the 700 block of Garrett Road.
The injured man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
There was no immediate word on their conditions.
Police are working to determine who opened fire and why.
