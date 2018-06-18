FAMILY & PARENTING

Dying wish fulfilled: Man passes away after meeting great-grandchild

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 18, 2018. (WPVI)

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A new mother from Atlantic County is thanking a very special nurse for making her family's bittersweet dream a reality.

Joy Phero gave birth to her daughter, Chloe May, at Virtua Voorhees Hospital. But Joy was not the only member of her family at the same hospital. Her beloved Pop Pop was four floors above her in intensive care.

Charles "Buck" Marshall was battling complications from terminal pancreatic cancer - desperately trying to hold on to meet his first great-grandchild.

With the help of a nurse named Randi Boucher they made it happen.

Both Joy and little Chloe were wheeled into Pop Pop's room, and the moment, captured on video, is unforgettable

Sadly, Pop Pop Buck passed away, peacefully, Monday morning. Joy says her grandfather opened his eyes on Sunday to see Chloe one more time.

Joy wants to thank the nurse, Randi, Virtua, and all of our viewers for their kindness, saying it meant the world to her Pop Pop and their family.

As for the nurse who made that heartbreaking and heartwarming meeting happen, she calls it the most incredible moment she's ever been a part of.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodnew jersey newsbuzzworthyVoorhees
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News