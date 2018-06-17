SOCIETY

Plan to end Daylight Saving Time moves forward in California

EMBED </>More Videos

California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WPVI) --
California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time.

The state Senate Thursday passed a bill asking voters to repeal the current system and give lawmakers the power to adjust the time with a two-thirds vote.

Supporters say daylight saving is outdated. Opponents call the effort an expensive waste of taxpayer money.

The bill now goes to Governor Brown.
If Governor Jerry Brown signs it, according to a Senate analysis, the bill "directs the Secretary of State to place an initiative on the ballot to allow voters to decide whether to authorize the Legislature, by a two thirds vote of the members, to make changes to the state's observance of daylight saving time consistent with, and to the extent authorized by, Federal law."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydaylight saving timebillscalifornia legislationvotingjerry brown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News