Teenager, man shot and killed in Belvedere

BELVEDERE, Del. (WPVI) --
A 15-year-old girl and 35-year-old man were shot and killed in Belvedere early Sunday morning.

New Castle County Police were called at 1:27 a.m. to the unit block of Lloyd Street for the report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found 15-year-old Doris Dorsey inside a vehicle; 35-year-old Vincent Dimenco was located a short distance away.

Police said both suffered gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead a short time later by paramedics.

Police said the shooting occurred in front Dorsey home, as 15-year-old Doris Dorsey's father was outside talking to Dimenco.

According to investigators, when gunfire erupted the father ran from the scene.

Neighbors said they heard the gunfire and claimed they were shocked to hear about the crime and had no idea what spurred it.

Investigators said DiMenco was a friend of Dorsey's mother.

Detectives from the New Castle County Police Homicide Squad are investigating. No information has been released on a suspect.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Reid at 302-395-8110 or by e-mail at EJReid@nccde.org or by calling New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or via messenger on Facebook.
