TRAFFIC

6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-295 SB in Carneys Point

EMBED </>More Videos

I-295 SB reopens after multi-vehicle crash. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on June 18, 2018. (WPVI)

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (WPVI) --
At least two people were ejected from their vehicle during a multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-295 southbound in Carneys Point, New Jersey for hours.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday on I-295 SB at Exit 4.

EMS crews transported six victims to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

A cause of the crash is under investigation.

The roadway was closed between Route 48 and Deepwater (Exit 2). I reopened around 6 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newstrafficCarneys Point Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pa.
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News