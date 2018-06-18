6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-295 SB in Carneys Point

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (WPVI) --At least two people were ejected from their vehicle during a multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-295 southbound in Carneys Point, New Jersey for hours.
The three-vehicle crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday on I-295 SB at Exit 4.
EMS crews transported six victims to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
A cause of the crash is under investigation.
The roadway was closed between Route 48 and Deepwater (Exit 2). I reopened around 6 a.m.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps