Driver fleeing armed carjacking suspect flips SUV

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A driver of an SUV trying to flee from an armed man during an attempted carjacking flipped over in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of East Somerset Street.

Police say the male suspect armed with a handgun stepped in front of the vehicle forcing the driver to stop.

As the man approached, the driver stepped on the gas pedal and sped off, but lost control of the SUV.

The vehicle flipped over, however, there were no injuries.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

