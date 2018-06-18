SPORTS

Brewers pitcher vomits twice in loss to Phillies

FILE: Two Milwaukee Brewers caps are seen in the dugout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser vomited twice during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

First, Houser vomited behind the mound while warming up in the eighth inning.

He stayed in the game and faced two batters before vomiting a second time.

He again remained on the mound and faced three more hitters to finish the inning.



Houser joined the main roster after being recalled from Colorado Springs.

"I think it was a combination of traveling this morning and not having a lot of food in me. I was trying to stay hydrated in the bullpen. It's pretty hot here compared to Colorado Springs. All combined, it got me," Houser said.

Houser's willingness to stay in the game impressed Phillies manager Gabe Kapler.

"I have a lot of respect for anybody who would step behind the mound and throw up and step back on the mound and pitch," Kapler said.

The Phillies held off Milwaukee's ninth-inning rally for a 10-9 victory.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Franco HR, 4 RBIs as Phillies hold off Brewers 10-9
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News