TRAFFIC

Pregnant woman among 2 injured on Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Pregnant woman injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A pregnant woman and a man were injured in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say the pickup truck slammed into a tree.

It happened just off the northbound inner lanes near Summerdale Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficpregnant womancrashaccidentRoosevelt Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News