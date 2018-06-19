No arrests in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

Investigators in Florida say they have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.Sheriff's public information officer Keyla Concepcion said XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory. Concepcion says he was in a black BMW i8 and preparing to leave before 4 p.m. when two armed suspects approached him. She says at least one of them fired, and then both fled in a dark SUV.XXXTentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort "?'' but was facing trial on charges he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.------