2nd suspect charged in Trenton arts festival shooting

TRENTON (WPVI) --A second suspect has been charged in connection to the shooting at the Arts All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey that injured 22 people this past weekend.
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced Tuesday morning that 26-year-old Davone White has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (second degree), certain persons not to possess a weapon (fourth degree) and possession of a large capacity magazine (fourth degree).
White was among those injured and remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Amir "Mir" Armstrong, 23, was charged on Sunday with unlawful possession of a weapon (second degree).
Officials said Armstrong also remains hospitalized in critical condition.
A third suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells, was shot and killed by police. Wells had recently been released from prison and was on parole since February on homicide-related charges, Onofri said.
Meanwhile, police are investigating a Facebook post that was made a few hours before the gunfire erupted. That post, police say, warned people not to go to the event, saying "they will be shooting it up."
Investigators want to know why the person who posted that message didn't call 911.
"The individual, from what's been reported, is a teacher in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. She had gone to North Carolina for vacation. People from my office had an opportunity to speak to her through Skype and an interview was arranged today, but I believe she may have retained an attorney," said Onofri.
Authorities said numerous fights had broken out prior to the gunfire erupting around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the Roebling Wire Works Building on the 600 block of South Clinton Avenue.
Officials said approximately 1,000 people were in the area at the time of the shooting and there were no metal detectors at the building.
They said a dispute between neighborhood gangs is believed to be what led to the violence and the event was on the verge of being shut down due to the fights.
"Prior to the shooting, members of the Trenton Police Department informed event organizers that the event needed to be shut down," Onofri said Sunday. "There was a report that the mood inside the venue had been changing."
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force continues to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
