TRAFFIC

Victim dies after SUV crashes in woods off Route 1 SB in Falls Township

Victim dies after SUV crashes in woods off Rt. 1 SB in Falls Twp.

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County have released new information about a serious accident in Falls Township, last week.

Officials now say Friday's crash was deadly.

They identified the victim as Sean Stec from Levittown.

Police say the 28-year-old was thrown from his SUV after losing control on Route One, near Stoney Hill and Oxford Valley Roads.

The crash shut down Route One for more than four hours.

Police are asking anyone with information on the accident to contact them.

