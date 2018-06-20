Chester Co. woman charged in fatal Norristown hit-and-run

Charges in fatal Norristown hit and run: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., June 19, 2018 (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Chester County woman has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run.

Twenty-one-year-old Alexa Laffkas of Uwchlan Township is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death or Injury following the May 27 incident in Norristown, Pa.

According to police, 64-year-old Clinton Rucker was crossing Markley Street at Main Street around 4 a.m.

He was crossing against the light, police say, when he was hit by Laffkas' Jeep. She had the yellow light at the time, police say, and was traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Laffkas did not stop to help after hitting Rucker, police say, but instead drove to a friend's apartment in Bridgeport.



"If this defendant had stopped, attempted to help the victim and called police, she likely would not be facing this severe of a charge or state prison time. Drivers need to do the right and responsible thing," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a statement.

Laffkas was released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

