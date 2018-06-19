SOCIETY

Trooper praised for pulling over driver going too slow in left lane

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WPVI) --
When it comes to traveling on the interstate, there are few things more frustrating than someone driving too slow in the fast lane.

Need proof? Allow us to introduce you to Sergeant Stephen Wheeles.

The Indiana State Trooper became an absolute hero on the internet after tweeting out a photo showing a driver he stopped for going five miles under the speed limit in the left lane.

Sergeant Wheeles says he gave the woman several chances to move back over to the right lane, but she didn't do it.

He finally intervened when she had roughly 20 cars stacked behind her.

Sergeant Wheeles didn't ticket the driver.

Instead, he used it as an opportunity to educate her about the state's "slowpoke" law, which makes it mandatory for slow drivers to move over.

Even it's not illegal in every state, his tweet certainly hit home for drivers, with nearly 30,000 retweets so far, including one from Troy Aikman.

Sergeant Wheeles says he's overwhelmed by the attention and was simply trying to remind drivers about what they can do to ensure traffic moves smoothly.

No word if he will tackle drivers who leave their turn signals on next, as many on Twitter have requested.

