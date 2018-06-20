Man, 61, shot and killed in South Philadelphia

Deadly shooting in South Philadelphia.

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 61-year-old man in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Wilson Park Homes on the 2100 block of Taney Terrace.

Arriving officers found the 61-year-old man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Police say the motive is possibly in reference to a prior altercation. Witnesses say there was some sort of physical confrontation between the victim and his killer.

Approximately five shots were fired, one of them hitting the victim.

Police say the shooter was seen driving south on Taney Terrace in a blue car.

Authorities are working on a name for the suspect and have reason to believe the victim knew him.

A knife was also found at the scene. Investigators aren't sure who it belonged to: the victim or shooter.

They are also hoping to retrieve some surveillance video from neighboring homes or businesses.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.
