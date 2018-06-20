Mobile meth lab discovered in Montco, 4 detained

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3626088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Watch video from the Action Cam on the scene of an investigation in Sanatoga, Pa. on June 20, 2018.

Four people will face criminal charges after authorities discovered a mobile meth lab in a Montgomery County apartment complex.Police were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday to the Rolling Hills Apartments on Buchert Road in Sanatoga.Detectives say they received a tip about illegal activity inside an apartment.Officers apparently knocked on the door, talked to four people inside and reportedly found ingredients and equipment used for making methamphetamines.The four people were detained.Despite the typical danger posed by producing drugs in a home lab, police say there was no concern for public safety and no need for evacuations.------