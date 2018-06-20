Mobile meth lab discovered in Montco, 4 detained

EMBED </>More Videos

Mobile meth lab discovered in Montco. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

SANATOGA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Four people will face criminal charges after authorities discovered a mobile meth lab in a Montgomery County apartment complex.

Police were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday to the Rolling Hills Apartments on Buchert Road in Sanatoga.

Detectives say they received a tip about illegal activity inside an apartment.

Officers apparently knocked on the door, talked to four people inside and reportedly found ingredients and equipment used for making methamphetamines.

The four people were detained.

Despite the typical danger posed by producing drugs in a home lab, police say there was no concern for public safety and no need for evacuations.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Watch video from the Action Cam on the scene of an investigation in Sanatoga, Pa. on June 20, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrugsillegal drugs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News