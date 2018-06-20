Falls Township police said a 12-year-old girl was walking along quiet shaded Thornridge Drive in Levittown Tuesday afternoon when an older gray minivan slowed down beside her.The driver was described as light-skinned, 35-45 years old with shoulder-length brown hair.In a deep voice he reportedly beckoned the girl, asking her if she wanted to see the dogs in the back.She said she could hear a dog barking from inside and saw a small dog up front, but knew enough to quickly go toward a house.The man drove off.About an hour later, in another quiet neighborhood in Warminster, near Van Horn and Hart streets, a 13-year-old girl saw a man in a car who smiled at her."She thought she recognized him, and as she approached the vehicle to say hello as she got close enough she saw his pants were open and his genitals were exposed," said Warminster Police Chief Jim Donnelly.The man is described as in his 70s or 80s, with white hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white t-shirt and driving a silver 4-door sedan.Then, about 10 o'clock Tuesday night at the Wawa on Davisville Road in Warminster, police say a man described as in his 50's with short hair and freckles approached a young girl."He spoke to her in an inappropriate way made some suggestive comments," said Donnelly. "She then observed a family friend in the Wawa. She fled to the family friend."The man left in what was described as a greenish-silver sedan.Donnelly is asking anyone who might have information about the incidents to call detectives at 215-672-1000.------