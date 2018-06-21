NBA Draft: Spotlight on Brett Brown, Nova stars

Another chapter will be written Thursday night in the Sixers' 'process.'The NBA draft gets underway in Brooklyn, and this year's picks will be made by coach Brett Brown.Brown is the acting general manager in the wake of Bryan Colangelo's resignation.The Sixers hold the 10th and 26th selections. They also have several second round picks.The team has already traded a second round pick to the Lakers for a future pick.Four players from Villanova's national championship teams could get drafted.And some mock drafts say all four could be gone by the end of the first round.Forward Mikal Bridges could fall into the Sixers lap with the 10th pick.Guard Donte DiVincenzo has risen to become a likely mid-first-round selection.Guard Jalen Brunson and freshman big man Omari Spellman are expected to go after them.------