Alzheimer's could be linked to common childhood viruses, researchers say

There may be some new clues as to what lead to Alzheimer's Disease. Some researchers say it could be linked to some common childhood viruses.The research doesn't prove anything just yet, but it's an interesting theory and one that many experts have been talking about for some time.Scientists have linked some herpes viruses to Alzheimer's Disease.HHV six and seven are fairly common in young kids and can cause what's known as sixth disease with a fever and rash.In a study, the virus was found to be more prominent in the brains of people who've died with Alzheimer's Disease.Herpes virus can lie dormant and then re-activate when someone's immune system is down, so it's not clear if the viruses cause Alzheimer's or if they re-activate as the disease progresses.------