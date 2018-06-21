Nearly two years after a little girl was struck down by a stray bullet in Camden, her accused killer learned his fate.Tyhan Brown, 20, was convicted of manslaughter on Thursday, though he was acquitted on a murder charge in the death of 8-year-old Gabrielle Carter.The girl was shot by a stray bullet in August 2016 while riding her bike near her Camden, New Jersey home. She died a few days later.Community members say the incident is still haunting."You took a life. You took her life but yet you are still living. It is just sad all the way around," said Elaine Carter.Brown was acquitted in Carter's murder but found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in connection with her death. He was also found guilty of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the intended target of the 2016 shooting.After the verdict, his mother spoke to Action News."I am standing here as a mother who knows her child is innocent, you understand? And like I said at the beginning: If he wasn't? Lock him up and throw away the key. But since he is and they know it, and the prosecutor said it in her opening statement that she knows he didn't do this, how was my son convicted of something that he didn't do?" she said.Brown's attorney, Adam Brent, says the outcome is devastating for both families."It was crushing. The whole family was there, and to see that happen to someone you love is terrible, but it is also crushing to the other side as well. We are all very sensitive to the little girl who was killed in this case, and the family has been there and I hope they find some peace," Brent said.The judge revoked bail and sentencing is scheduled for August.------