Woman, 25, stabbed to death in Hunting Park

Philadelphia police are looking for the person responsible for stabbing a 25-year-old woman to death in the Hunting Park section.It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday along the 4700 block of Rosehill Street.The victim was stabbed several times in the stomach.She was rushed by officers to Temple University Hospital where she died from her injuries.While police haven't determined a motive, witnesses say there had been a fight among a group of men and women.Investigators found a broken shovel, scissors, a knife and a screwdriver at the scene.------